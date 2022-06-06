It’s Friday, May 27, the last day of school, about 1:15 p.m. I’m walking my dog through Old Webster and in front of Panera Bread there’s at least 100 tweens gathered having a good time. There’s also a tall blond tween boy shooting an obviously fake gun at kids. Thinking of what just happened in Texas, I walked by and said nothing. I circled the block and he was still shooting this fake gun. I approached him and rather loudly told him he was being totally inappropriate. He and some other kids informed me it was a fake gun (they said it was a water gun, but I saw sparks coming out) and I told them I realized that, but it was still totally inappropriate and would he please put it away. He politely did.
I went into Panera and told them what was happening outside and asked for a manager. She was so overwhelmed with the young patrons inside the restaurant that she wasn’t aware of what was happening outside. I told her there needed to be a police presence with this many kids around. She called her non-emergency number and notified police.
I circled the block four times and no police appeared. I called 911 and told them it was not an emergency, but that there needed to be a police presence. Three minutes later, three police cars appeared. I told one of the police officers what was happening. After another circle around the block things had calmed down, kids dispersed and I left.
There were quite a few adults walking around and not a one said anything to this boy about his inappropriate behavior. Parents, there’s nothing wrong with your kids hanging out in Old Webster, but they must behave appropriately.
Susan King
Webster Groves