As a member of the Kirkwood High School class of 2023, I would like to express my opinion regarding this year’s yearbook.
I would say that I am in the middle regarding this issue. I see benefits on both sides. I am aware that this has become a controversial topic. I believe as high school age students, topics like drugs and sex should not be ignored. They are both things that take place often during this time in our lives. We should be aware of them and the problems that they can cause.
It’s my belief that the yearbook team had this in mind when they published our yearbook. However, I feel the way they expressed it was not entirely appropriate. As I read through that particular section of the yearbook, I sensed some glorification of these topics. I don’t think the writers and editors wanted this particular tone, but it comes across that way.
Keep in mind that high school age kids (14 to 18 years old) are reading about these explicit topics in their yearbook. As I said, sex and drug use should not be ignored, but also not glorified, especially to young children.
Health class does enough to cover these topics. The yearbook should not have to touch on them. I understand that the administration is taking a hands-off approach to the negative reception of the publishing. It should be the administration’s duty to check over the yearbook team’s work. I believe they have failed in this regard.
I don’t think all of it should be cut from the yearbook, but certain pieces should be, especially the ones describing the “weirdest places students have hooked-up.” I find this completely inappropriate to be in a student publication that goes out to the public and reflects the school itself. The administration should be embarrassed.
Gavin Sims
Kirkwood