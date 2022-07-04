Positive mutual trust between citizens and city leaders is the cornerstone of a thriving community. Trust is a two-way street and does not magically happen, but it must be continually earned, built and nurtured by both parties.
In a time of significant negative distrust between Americans and their state and federal legislators on a host of major issues, how has Webster Groves built a positive community of trust between our citizens and city leaders?
For example, city leaders have learned to listen and trust the will of the people on critical issues like A4 duplexes and Douglass Hill. Correspondingly, citizens have listened, learned and trusted city leaders to proactively address and close the city’s budget deficit and create a first-ever strategic plan.
Bottom-line: trust is created when two sides make a promise to each other and keep their promises and not break them. Citizens promise to provide their open, honest and prompt feedback and not shy away from controversy. City leaders promise to tackle head-on the most difficult of city challenges.
In Webster Groves, we are far from perfect. But if we believe in ourselves, have faith in each other and trust in one another, our future is bright!
Thank you, Webster!
Dave Buck
Webster Groves