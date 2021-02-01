Please stay vigilant in protecting your families, friends and neighbors. Vaccines are on the horizon for all and as a registered nurse who has now received both doses, I’m so excited to resume pre-COVID life!
With that said, not everyone is vaccinated and we are looking forward to fall 2021 before we achieve a herd immunity benefit. I plead for the safety and health of the elderly, immunocompromised individuals and children (vaccines are yet to be approved for children).
Please continue wearing masks, washing hands, avoiding large groups, and following all the recommendations laid out by public health professionals. In particular, let’s prevent another shut down, especially in light of more contagious strains becoming prevalent. The vaccine will protect against the new strains! Let’s avoid another shut down. We‘ve come a long way and we can do this together. In the spirit of unity...
Deborah Eldarrat
Kirkwood