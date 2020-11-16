Women’s health choices have always, and unfortunately continued, to be controlled by men and those who hold power in politics. Grown adult women are continuously told what to do and not do with their own bodies, as well as their reproductive rights. Since when did women’s bodies become a political debate?
I am here to bring more awareness and speak up about being more pro-choice for women and their own bodies and reproductive rights, and putting more funding into Planned Parenthood for women who need basic services such as PAP smears, birth control, STD testing, counseling and breast cancer screenings. Men are also welcome to these services as well.
Adult women should be allowed to do what they want with their bodies with no one else’s rules or opinions controlling them. Being pro-choice does not mean that you are also pro-abortion; it means that you are letting women choose what they can do with their bodies and their choices, and not be told “no” when it is what is best for their individual lives.
Giving more funding to Planned Parenthood is supporting women and their lives, and giving them the support they need in difficult times.
On behalf of the millions of women who rely on Planned Parenthood for many services other than abortions, I urge you to consider supporting Planned Parenthood and thinking more about women’s health and reproductive rights. Because reproductive “rights” shouldn’t be controlled by men and people in office.
Lucy Schultz
Kirkwood