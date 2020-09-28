I’m reaching out to express my excitement and support for the proposed development of the northern area of the Old Webster Business District by the SG Collaborative. This project has the potential to positively change the landscape of our district while respecting what is unique to Webster Groves.
Our business district, which is where my businesses are located and a short walk from my home, is a focal point of our community and is thriving today, even in the midst of a global pandemic. The businesses within the Old Webster Business District bring jobs and tax dollars to our city, attract visitors from throughout our region to dine and shop, and offer the walkable, urban feel that led many of us to choose Webster Groves as our home.
This project aims to build on the amazing things that are already happening in this district and our community as a whole. It will provide more jobs, offer workforce housing for these workers as well as those already employed in our district, and will extend the vibrancy of the district to the residences in and around North Webster.
This growth, both residential and commercial, will continue to fuel our local economy and help create a more diverse community. I believe that we can continue to evolve, grow, and attract new businesses and people to our neighborhood, in thoughtful ways that maintain the quaint, small town feel that makes Webster Groves a great place to live and work.
Mark Hinkle, Webster Groves
Co-Owner, Olive + Oak, The Clover & the Bee, Perennial on Lockwood, O+O Pizza, O+O Events