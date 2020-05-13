I am writing in support of the MSD Bond issue request on the June ballot. I have long known that the storm drainage in Larson Park is often contaminated due to sewer run-off, but I discovered first hand the personal and economic price we pay for not maintaining our sewers when several sewer pipes burst in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, creating a long-lasting stench and making the canals and rivers completely unusable for any activities. Emergency repairs throughout the city were extremely costly and residents and tourists alike suffered.
Not only can an ounce of prevention prevent a pound of cure, but according to MSD's rate commission (as reported by St. Louis Post Dispatch), if the bond proposal is approved, monthly bills for typical residential customers would rise from about $55.57 in 2020 to $62.59 by 2024. But if the measure is rejected, the utility will be forced to rely entirely on cash to fund capital improvements and repair projects. This would cause a much larger rate increase, with monthly bills increasing from the current $55.57 to $86.12 by 2024.
It makes both economic and environmental sense to approve the Metropolitan Sewer District bond proposal.
Lawrence Lewis
Webster Groves