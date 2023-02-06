I was so proud to read my friend’s letter about renewing the Child Tax Credit that lifted millions out of poverty (“Bring Back Child Tax Credit” by Cynthia Changyit Levin in the Jan. 22 issue).
Urging her members of Congress (by name) to take this action is powerful. If we all call or write those who represent us, asking them to pass this ladder-out-of-poverty legislation, it will be more likely to happen. And if we follow up until they do, it will happen. Three cheers for the democracy that makes this possible!
Willie Dickerson
Snohomish, Washington