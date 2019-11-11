The Shrewsbury Police Department is alerting residents about two home break-ins over the weekend and asking for information that could help them identify the suspect or suspects.
The burglaries happened at two homes next door to each other in the 7600 block of Arlington Avenue sometime between 6 and 10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, according to police. Arlington Avenue is located off of Shrewsbury Avenue near Exeter Avenue and Hartry Park.
Police said the suspect or suspects forced entry into the homes by prying and forcing the back doors open, then rummaged through several areas inside the homes. TV sets, computer equipment and jewelry was stolen.
A Ts was found in the back yard of one of the residences, leading police to believe the suspect or suspects may have been interrupted during the course of the burglary.
Police are asking residents in the area who may have home surveillance systems to check their recordings for any suspicious activity. They are also asking for any information about a door-to-door salesman who might have been in the area on Saturday, or any details that could help identify the suspect(s) of the home invasions.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Shrewsbury Police Department at 314-645-3000.