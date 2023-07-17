My fellow Webster Groves neighbors, I ask that you join me in recognizing the outstanding leadership of our city council and staff for successfully meeting the challenge head-on and achieving two essential milestones that impact every one of us in the community: 1) The city’s true balanced budget for FY24, and 2) The city’s first true strategic plan to guide our present and future path.
I had the chance to attend every one of their marathon planning and budget meetings over the past several months. I wish more residents could have witnessed these meetings. Council and staff thought and acted like leaders by not “kicking the can down the road,” but by directly facing and making the hard decisions to wipe out the significant budget deficit the city faced. They also created a new comprehensive strategic plan that combines a new inspirational vision with real-world thinking and support from every city staff department.
I also gained an appreciation for who each of our council and staff members are as people, how each of them think and approach issues, and how they worked together as one team with openness, honesty, mutual respect and full participation to ultimately reach sound solutions and common agreements.
I wish to especially salute both City Manager Marie Peoples and Assistant City Manager Eric Peterson for their experience, professionalism and knowledge in guiding and supporting the council and staff through their strategic plan and budget processes every step of the way as their partners and top advisors.
In closing, I have not shied away from offering harsh criticism at times to council and staff regarding other issues. But not this time. In my opinion, their efforts deserve and demand our community’s respect and gratitude for a job very well done. Thank you.
Dave Buck
Webster Groves