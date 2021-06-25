A 17-year-old boy who was shot Thursday night, June 24, in Kirkwood is reported to be in stable condition, according to the Kirkwood Police Department.
Officers responded to a call for a report of shots in the 300 block of Meacham Street at 11:18 p.m. and found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers immediately began providing life-saving aid, and applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding, according to Kirkwood Police Department Detective Jason Hutchins. The teen was taken to a hospital and is listed in stable condition.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kirkwood Police Department at (314) 822-5858.
