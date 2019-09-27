Carol Gilster’s letter in the Sept. 13 Webster-Kirkwood Times was priceless. The first paragraph completely grabbed me. How have we reduced ourselves to gawking at mindless drivel on TV, when the environment is very obviously in dire trouble? People are in denial. For the sake of future generations, wake up! We owe it to our children and grandchildren.
We cannot leave this to others. We are the others. We need to grow up and take responsibility for what we have done to our beautiful earth. No, I don’t have the solution. But I don’t feel confident our government does either. We need some new, fresh blood to lead us.
Webster Groves