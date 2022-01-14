Kirkwood
The annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration, hosted by the Meacham Park Neighborhood Improvement Association in partnership with the Kirkwood School District and the city of Kirkwood, will be held virtually on Monday, Jan. 17. Watch the the video at 1 p.m. at kirkwoodschools.org/MLKCelebration.
The celebration will showcase three Kirkwood High School seniors receiving Meacham Park Scholars Awards, a merit-based scholarship program.
For more information, visit meachamparknia.org.
Webster Groves
First Congregational Church of Webster Groves is hosting a community drive on Monday, Jan. 17, from 1 to 4 p.m., in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The drive will collect items to benefit Webster-Rock Hill Ministries, which assists Webster Groves and Rock Hill residents with food, personal care needs, prescription drug assistance, nursing consultations and more. Donations of soap, shampoo, shaving cream, razors, deodorant, canned vegetables, canned soups, rice, diapers (all sizes), baby wipes, toilet paper, detergent, and toothpaste are needed.
The drive will take place on the east parking lot of the church, located at 10 W. Lockwood Ave. Donors can participate in the drive-thru event by turning right from eastbound Lockwood into the parking lot, dropping off items through their car windows to volunteers, and then exiting by turning right on to Elm Ave.
Note
The city of Webster Groves will not be holding its annual community celebration in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year.