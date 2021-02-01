In 2019, Nipher Middle School eighth-grader Kat Crawford and seventh-grader Megan Campbell met in a school coding club and became fast friends.
The two decided to enter the Congressional App Challenge, a national competition promoting computer science and coding education in which students create web or mobile applications. Though the pair decided to enter a little late, with only three days of preparation, they earned an honorable mention for their carbon footprint calculator app.
In 2020, Crawford and Campbell — now a high school freshman and eighth-grader, respectively — decided to enter the fray again. This time with months to prepare, the duo took home the top prize in Missouri’s 2nd Congressional District App Challenge. They learned of the news last month.
“I was in virtual school and I got the call, but I couldn’t take it,” said Campbell. “Then I listened to the voicemail and texted Kat that we won and she didn’t believe me at first.”
The voicemail was from Missouri Congresswoman Ann Wagner congratulating Campbell for her victory. Crawford would discover a similar voicemail once she got home from class.
In addition to a $75 Southwest Airlines gift card for both girls, Crawford and Campbell each earned a pass to the 2021 #HouseOfCode event on April 8 and 9. The event normally brings winning teams from across the country to Capitol Hill, where they share apps with their representatives. This year’s event will be held virtually due to the pandemic.
“In BeTeen Jobs”
Crawford and Campbell’s award-winning app is called “In BeTeen Jobs.” Built with an impressive array of coding and programming languages including Python, Swift and HTML, the project — which included both an app and a website — helps teenagers find work.
“In BeTeen Jobs is an app that connects teens in our area to volunteer, internship and job opportunities,” said Crawford. “One part is an information hub for how to get jobs and connecting you to different volunteering opportunities. Another part is a job quiz that tells you where you can work based on your age, and if you have a work permit. The last part is called “Teeny Jobs,” where individuals in your area can post small jobs like raking leaves.”
Crawford was inspired to create the app after a search for a summer job left her frustrated. While she did eventually find one, Crawford said it was a challenge to learn how to find jobs for her age range, participate in interviews and write a resume.
“The whole process was confusing and there were no resources focused toward teenagers,” she said.
As a requirement for submission into the contest, Crawford and Campbell created a video explaining and demonstrating their app. The video is available for viewing at https://tinyurl.com/y3dfgsxp.
While the two currently have no plans to launch “In BeTeen Jobs” for commercial download, if they do, it will be bigger and better than ever.
“Right now, it’s focused on Kirkwood and St. Louis, though we did include other cities in our design. We would like to expand it to other cities,” said Campbell.
So what’s next for this app-building dream team? Campbell is considering a career in coding or video game design. Crawford has long dreamed of studying software engineering at Stanford. Both are considering entering the Congressional App Challenge again this fall.
Though another first-place victory is unlikely, as any decent programmer would say, anything is possible with a few good lines of code.