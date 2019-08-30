The front page of this newspaper last week told us a lot about what we find difficult to talk about in our communities. It held a light to some parts of life we may try to avoid. One featured story highlighted the work Mitch Murch is doing to promote mental health awareness/suicide prevention after the tragic deaths of his wife and children seven years ago. The second story covered the controversy in the Kirkwood School District as a new elementary school teacher will be addressed with the gender neutral honorific of Mx.
These issues are not the same – in many ways they don’t overlap at all – but they do share the element of what and why something becomes taboo. One definition of taboo is “something that is not acceptable to say or mention due to social or moral custom.”
An obstacle to talking openly about something can often be our own fears or mixed feelings. It is the fact that we (especially as adults) are sometimes unsure about what or how we feel and think, and also what to do about – the hard stuff of life. Why is there mental illness? Why do some people become suicidal and some people don’t? Why does someone feel they are born in the wrong body?
And when events happen in our community other questions are raised – what is our responsibility in the public sphere? How do we manage the individual wants and beliefs of individual families?
I am a therapist, not a policy maker. My observations are from a mental health lens and therefore my advocacy is for less taboo, less about fear, and more about openness around any issue.
When it comes to hard questions like, “Why do some people end their life by suicide?” Or, “Why do some people want to be a different gender or no gender?” I think it’s important to de-stigmatize, de-taboo and also to allow ourselves to speak with uncertainty. It’s okay for us to say to our kids (or anyone else for that matter), “I don’t know, but I am learning about these things.” Or, “I would like to talk with you about that, but I’d like to learn more first.”
Mitch Murch says, “Talk saves lives.” He’s right. Avoiding, overlooking, not making a big deal, or banning talk about anything does not make it go away and in some cases, silence can lead to tragedy.
The world changes every day. I don’t think we do our kids any good when we insist on a pretend world of false safety and sameness for them. Our ability to ask questions, be uncertain, learn something new about people, demonstrates a strength that is a more real version of safety. When we are uncertain, we open our hearts. Open hearts save lives too.
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. For more information, see www.nami.org or call the NAMI crisis line at 800-950-6264.