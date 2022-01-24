I want to applaud the author of the letter to the editor that stated: “Forced ignorance does not improve learning.”
Bravo. I could not agree more.
The “forced ignorance” about the Webster Groves School District’s declining academics does nothing to improve learning or the life outcomes for the hundreds of students who pass through district facilities each year. One must look no further than the failure of the current administration and board of education in achieving anything close to equitable racial education outcomes in the Webster Groves School District to acknowledge inequities. Whether one wants to call what’s going on in the district as “Critical Race Theory,” “Marxism” or, as the district refers to its new social studies curriculum, “social justice standards,” we need to acknowledge it correlates with a slide in academics and enrollment.
Public data on academic performance is easy to obtain and demonstrates an objective truth that crosses ideological lines: Webster Groves School District’s academic results are declining, and the district is falling behind its peers. Outcomes for non-white students are worse, and shameful. These are facts that can be looked up. Check DESE’s Student Learning Report, State MAP test scores, and U.S. News and World Report rankings. Each point to the same conclusion: Webster Groves test scores are falling, school rankings lag neighbors, and racial academic achievement gaps are widening, not narrowing.
Here is another reality: The school district administration and board of education own these results 100%, since they have not sought nor accepted different opinions on what they’re doing. Attacking or defending “Critical Race Theory,” or whatever you want to call what is happening in the Webster Groves School District, does not change that reality.
Rather than demonize people who think differently, perhaps acknowledging failure and taking steps to improve academic results should be the priority? I hope so. “Forced ignorance does not improve learning.”
Tricia Warner
Webster Groves