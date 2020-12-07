I recently read about someone advocating that families should pay more in taxes because single people and seniors do not have children using the school system. It made me wonder if this is really more of a resentment of the influx of new families that have moved into the area (based on the failure to pass prop K in the Kirkwood School District.)
Residents with children already have a tough time. Not counting the recent events of the recession or the current pandemic, we have to come up with a fairly substantial amount of money every month for food, clothing, transportation, etc. These are all items that bring in a lot of tax revenue.
The new residents have brought with them a rise in property values, which has helped the city do a multitude of positive things (pay its bills, fund its pensions, lower its tax rates and take care of the infrastructure and roads). Downtown Kirkwood is growing and there is an optimism here that does not exist in every town in the area.
Would these single and older residents prefer we move elsewhere and Kirkwood face budget shortfalls, crumbling roads and declining home values?
Geoff Martin
Kirkwood