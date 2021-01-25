Aubrey Carroll of Kirkwood started painting in the summer of 2020. Using different pour-over techniques that create unique patterns and beautiful bursts of color, her business has sold more than 100 paintings so far. Her canvases retail for up to $150, and since August, she’s earned thousands — and donated several hundred of that to animal rescue.
Her age? Seven.
Aubrey’s entrepreneurial spirit stems from watching her grandmother paint. It didn’t take long for the idea to form.
“She said: ‘Mom, I want to start a painting business.’ And I said: ‘No way, I cannot have this on my plate,” said mom Lyndsay Carroll. “She asked daily, for weeks.”
Aubrey then enlisted her 13-year-old brother Gavin to join the cause. After a lot of convincing, Lyndsay Carroll and her husband, Craig, finally gave in.
“We weren’t going to put our own money in,” said Craig Carroll. “We told them to put in their own money, and if they lost it, they lost it. Gavin was a little more cautious, but Aubrey was willing to risk it all.”
It was a risk that would pay off. After purchasing their first supplies, Aubrey and Gavin got to work, watching videos and learning the Dutch pour, funnel pour, traveling ring pour and other techniques. It was a complex process that resulted in more than a few failures at first.
“The paint has to be a specific type with a certain amount of water and medium you mix it with,” explained Craig Carroll. “If you don’t do it correctly, it can turn into a muddy mess. And when you pour it on the canvas, it doesn’t go anywhere so you need to know how to tilt it.”
Aubrey and Gavin eventually perfected their techniques, creating pieces their mom calls “truly professional.” They started off creating original works and posting them to their Facebook page, Imperfect Paintings. Soon, Kirkwood locals started taking notice, and the siblings started accepting commissions for specific color blends, which they create themselves by mixing primary colors.
“I just look at the canvas and imagine what colors would look best, or if I can’t do that, we have an app called Pocket Palette,” said Aubrey.
Her parents were skeptical at first, but they soon learned there’s no arguing with the results.
“We didn’t want to break her heart, but we thought there was no way complete strangers would buy her paintings. But then when they did, and started requesting big size canvases, we were like, ‘What is happening?’ Some sold for $150,” said Craig Carroll. “People send us pictures of where they hang them. It’s weird to see our kids’ artwork hanging in somebody else’s house. Some of them are right above the fireplace.”
While large custom canvases are available, a standard 16x20 canvas sells for around $45, with a full range of sizes available on request. And while most of their customers are local, Imperfect Paintings recently started shipping to anywhere in the country.
While Aubrey and Gavin do get to keep some of their hard-earned revenue, a lot goes back into the business to purchase paint, canvases and other materials. They also set aside a portion for the nonprofit Center for Animal Rescue and Enrichment of St. Louis (CARE STL), for which the Carrolls have collected around $600 so far. Yet another portion is squirreled away for the kids’ car funds.
Aubrey and Gavin continue to impress their parents and many others with their artwork, as well as their drive to try out new tools and techniques to perfect their craft.
“Craig and I are blown away by the kids’ impressive visions, hard work and honest dedication to this passion,” said Lyndsay Carroll. “We help them and they help us. We are a team.”
Potential customers can commission a piece — or just wait for the perfect painting to pop up — at www.facebook.com/ImperfectPaintings.ip.