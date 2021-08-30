The Webster Equity Bridge (WEB) is an independent, multi-racial coalition of over 400 families in the Webster Groves School District. We believe it is imperative to protect inclusive curriculum, and are committed to taking action for equity.
Recently, nationally funded organizations have been working to attempt to force a limited learning model upon Webster Groves School District students. We recognize this for what it is — a desire to inflict personal, politicized agendas on our schools. By spreading inaccurate, incomplete and falsified information about our district and others, these outside organizations attempt to undermine learning and prohibit instruction that does not align with their political agendas.
Through bad-faith arguments, misrepresentation of school district
work, and the misleading and inaccurate use of terms such as “Critical Race Theory’’ (CRT) and “Marxist,” these groups seek to silence those who promote equitable learning outcomes for all Webster Groves School District students.
Nuanced discussions regarding race, power and oppression would be stifled. The outcome would be omission of the experiences of many district students, including those who are Black, Latino/Latina, indigenous-American, non-white, LGBTQ+, non-conforming, or differently-abled — creating an atmosphere of exclusion and hostility toward these students.
To be clear, the narrow indoctrination being demanded by FAIR, No Left Turn in Education, Parents Defending Education, Missouri Prosper and other special interest groups has no place in education. While the Webster Groves School District has worked diligently and transparently to provide comprehensive, inclusive curriculum and instruction that represents diverse points of view, these outside groups insist that viewpoints not aligned with their own agenda must be censored. They would have schools leave students unprepared for a diverse, interconnected world and inhibit their opportunities in an increasingly global economy. We invite you to connect with us at www.websterequitybridge.com.
Elyssa Sullivan, on behalf of the Webster Equity Bridge
Parent Organizing Committee