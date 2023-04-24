Whatever your opinions, please make your advocacy about uplifting people. The comments of a Glendale resident last week were the opposite of uplifting. The writer seems scared that all people will be accepted in society. My heart breaks for those who are called not normal by him. If it is normal to belittle and be so mean, then I want him to consider my family and I not normal.
Being the fastest rotary phone dialer is not a thing. It does not matter. Just like saying “equity” in speeches does not matter. Specific, measurable goals and monitoring progress is the real work.
In the Webster Groves School District, far more white kids than black kids are struggling to read and understand text on grade level. About 30% of white students and 75% of black students were not reading on grade level in the district before and after 2020. (According to NCES, in WGSD 84% of households are white. Nearly 80% of our households have parents with a bachelor’s degree or higher.)
Voice opinions that focus on uplifting others, such as teachers and all students.
Goals matter, buzz words do not. Literacy advocacy matters for equity to have a place to take root instead of being spritzed into lovely speeches. Do things that matter, and stop trying to impede those who are doing the uplifting work.
Tiffany Albrecht
Webster Groves