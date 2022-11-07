I saw the article in the current issue regarding unlocked cars in Shrewsbury and how the city wants to solve that problem by passing an ordinance that is certainly well-meaning, but insufficient. It also needs to include a provision that would require the responding officer to issue a ticket to the car owner and that would be the extent of it. No investigation, no nothing, just a ticket. Or, just pass an ordinance that would make it illegal to leave a car unlocked. That should stop the unlocked vehicles problem soon enough.
Also, as a subsection to the “Area Crime Reports,” the Times should include, along with all the cities, a section titled “Idiots in the News.” That would be an appropriate place to include unlocked car stories.
Tom Allhoff
Rock Hill