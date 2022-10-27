The willingness of the public to accept disinformation and falsehoods is quite worrisome and many would place the blame on the internet. But this is not a recent social media phenomenon.
There is a Latin proverb — “Mundus vult decipi, ergo decepiatur” — The world wants to be deceived, therefore let them be deceived.
So it would appear that public gullibility has been an issue for some time. It is also interesting to note this Latin proverb was a favorite of the Nazi party figurehead. Ignoring truths and facts may have serious consequences.
Rick Jennings
Des Peres