All anti-abortionists should be prepared to answer this question: What would you do if your minor daughter was raped? For most families, I expect the answer is a short trip across the Mississippi to Illinois for an abortion.
The “right to life” proponents have failed to deal adequately with the horrible situation such a pregnancy presents. While these people mouth platitudes about providing counseling for the person forced to carry this fetus, they ignore the tragic consequences such a pregnancy compels on the child and her family if she is not permitted, or able, to abort the result of this most heinous felony.
A total abortion ban, such as the one that exists in Missouri, forces multi-generational consequences on the victim. I have not heard any Missouri anti-abortion politician offer a solution for this situation. While it is easy for these politicians and religious fundamentalists to proclaim their support for the “life” of the unborn, they have no problem with their support for capital punishment, even in Missouri, violating state laws to obtain chemicals from Oklahoma to kill.
Of course, the true message of these anti-abortion and pro death penalty advocates is that their effect is mostly on people of color and those in the lowest economic conditions. The more these groups are disadvantaged, the better it is for the upper income bracket families. It is not a mistake that the politicians and “religious” people espousing these positions are virtually all upper income white people.
If a female minor child of Justice Kavanaugh or Justice Barrett (I do not know if they have such children) were to become pregnant as the result of being raped, does anyone really believe that child would be forced to give birth to that child, and live with the lifelong results? I certainly do not.
Alan Frost
Kirkwood