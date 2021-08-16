If we oppose the mask mandates, it doesn’t change the fact that the coronavirus is still among us.
Trying to help each other used to be commonplace. When my parents were growing up, they knew all their neighbors and would do what they could for someone in need.
Today looks very different. We all go our own way and cry injustice if it doesn’t fit into our way of thinking. Resisting the mask mandates is just another sign of a society unraveling. Instead of focusing on better health for everyone, we try to deny that a pandemic is even occurring.
We would all like this virus to go away ... it’s wearing us down and causing uncertainty and sadness. It’s a disease we can’t seem to squelch, but fighting the mandates won’t help or protect us from this enemy. Working together just might.
Cindy Letchworth
Affton