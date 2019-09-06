Reality shows, baseball, love interests, physical challenges, even political insults absorb the attention of us, the public.
Do we care that glaciers are melting and raising the ocean level around the world?
Do we care that temperatures around the world are reaching unheard of highs?
Do we care that most scientists agree that the changes are irremediable, that our children and grandchildren will have to live with new difficulties in a dying world resulting from our indifference?
Do we care what our children and grandchildren will have to confront due to our consciously ignoring steps we could take now to reduce future problems?
Guess not.
Money motivates those in power. Support for those in power comes from the powerless, made to believe their interests are supported. Ask yourself if you are lulled by such false assurances.
Ask yourself if you should ignore responsibility to save the planet for coming generations. Ask if you should act now to attempt to reduce some of the future problems for the planet and its inhabitants. Ask yourself if you are worried and if you care.
If you don’t care, go back to your electronic device and ignore the future your grandchildren will face. As conditions worsen your guilt will grow and it will be too late to remedy.
Kirkwood