Our group, NoToHarmonyHomes.com, is concerned about the sudden unusual elimination of the sidewalk requirement for the proposed large commercial development at 600 N. Ballas Road. How can St. Louis County surreptitiously adopt an unsafe and dangerous design which undermines county transportation policies for designing streets for all users, of all ages, of all abilities, directly conflicting with ordinance/codes 1005.270 —Sidewalks and 1105.250 — Complete Streets?
Is St. Louis County going to preclude and further delay pedestrian sidewalk connectivity and safety in our neighborhood for the benefit of a developer? This is contrary to the citizens’ best interests regarding physical safe access on St. Louis County owned Ballas Road.
We have a large number of voters who have signed a petition against this proposed development — 800 citizens and growing. They are firmly engaged to protect the character of our neighborhood. Hundreds of signs demonstrate our resolve and raise awareness to the issues now tied into this proposed development.
We cannot imagine the reaction to the abrupt change in the St. Louis County design criteria transportation manual directly in conflict with the St. Louis County Complete Streets Ordinance. This has the appearance of favoritism toward developers over voters safety, health and well being. We have a popular website following, and will be providing an immediate update to our followers when we hear from St. Louis County.
The codes are put in place for a reason. Ignoring them for a specific developer and potentially placing the financial burden for compliance on the public gives the impression of favoritism.
Barbara Theerman
Kirkwood