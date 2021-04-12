Two dozen members of the American Association of Railroaders gathered in front of the historic Kirkwood Train Station on April 1. They held signs reading, “Save Our Passenger Trains!” “Seniors Need Amtrak!” and “Trains Are Green Machines.”
The railroad advocacy group had just returned — by bus — from Jefferson City, where members met with several state legislators and a top official from the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Prior to the pandemic, Amtrak ran two roundtrips per day between St. Louis and Kansas City — about 280 miles through Missouri’s midsection with stops in eight cities.
But with so few people traveling over the past year, Amtrak cut its service to a single roundtrip per day. Should Missouri lawmakers have their way, that temporary cutback in service is very much at risk of becoming permanent. A budget voted on by the House this week does not include funds for the return of a second roundtrip service.
As in other states, Amtrak service in Missouri is subject to legislative appropriation and the governor’s approval.
Richard Eichhorst is the president of the American Association of Railroaders. He said the lack of two roundtrips has been “devastating” to the tourism and commerce across the state — especially in Washington, Hermann and Jefferson City. Eichhorst said that in some of these communities, 80% of tourists arrive by train.
“We know ridership is down 60% over the course of last year because of the pandemic, we know that, but when you take away half of the trains and make it impossible for a one-day return, that kills the initiative to travel by train,” Eichhorst said.
Currently, the westbound train leaves the Kirkwood Train Station at 4:29 p.m. and returns the following day at 1:15 p.m. With no morning train, the railroad group’s Monday excursion to Jefferson City was made by bus; taking the Missouri River Run would have required an overnight stay.
“We used to have daylight morning trips to places like Hermann, Jefferson City, Warrensburg and even Kansas City, and we could get back that same evening,” Eichhorst said. “The westbound train out of St. Louis is in the afternoon, so you cant get a return until the next day.”
MoDOT requested $23 million to fund two cross-state trains, but Gov. Mike Parson agreed to $9.8 million — enough to maintain the current service. Eichhorst said the possibility exists for federal funding of passenger rail services through COVID-relief funds or President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion plan to rebuild infrastructure.
At minimum, Eichhorst and his railroad group would like to see a test period — May 1 through Oct. 31 — with full four-train daily service between St. Louis and Kansas City. Eichhorst and his group are convinced that, “If you run ‘em, we’ll ride ‘em.”
He said that in late May or June, Amtrak will be restoring its daily service on the long-distance trains — the Southwest Chief and Texas Eagle. He said these trains interchange passengers with the River Runners.
“Most other states, including Illinois, will return to full state services by July, but not Missouri,” Eichhorst said.
There’s not a lot of support for Amtrak among rural legislators, with the exception of those whose districts take in the Missouri River Runner route. In the past, Eichhorst said former Kirkwood state representative Rick Stream was a strong supporter of passenger train service in Missouri. On Monday, members of the American Association of Railroaders met with State Rep. Aaron Griesheimer, R-Washington, who said he would continue to fight for Amtrak service across the state.