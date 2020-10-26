A 37-year-old Kirkwood mother of two battling metastatic breast cancer is helping shine a light — literally and figuratively — on this little talked about, but deadliest form of breast cancer.
Erin Schellert, who was diagnosed in 2019, is currently serving as Missouri’s ambassador for this month’s nationwide and global #LightUpMBC campaign.
In honor of Metastatic Breast Cancer Day on Oct. 13, more than 115 landmarks in all 50 states, as well as several in other countries, lit up with the metastatic breast cancer colors of green, teal and pink to shine a light on this stage IV cancer.
Here, the St. Louis Wheel at Union Station glowed those colors thanks to Schellert’s efforts and a little help from her friends. The James S. McDonnell Planetarium at the Saint Louis Science Center also lit up for the occasion.
Schellert, along with many others battling metastatic breast cancer, hope the #LightUpMBC campaign creates more awareness and funding for research about this fatal cancer.
Metastatic breast cancer is the most advanced stage of breast cancer — it means the cancer has spread from the breast to other parts of the body. When people die from breast cancer, they die from metastatic breast cancer. There is no cure.
More than 600,000 people around the world die from it every year, but metastatic breast cancer often gets lost in the sea of pink ribbon campaigns. Early detection doesn’t necessarily prevent it, as roughly 20-30% of early stage breast cancer survivors will have a recurrence as metastatic breast cancer.
“All you ever hear is ‘early detection saves lives,’ but early detection only saves some lives,” Schellert said.
Although 20-30% of early stage breast cancers will reoccur as metastatic breast cancer, the popular pink breast cancer fundraising movements give on average only 2-5% of their funds to research for metastatic breast cancer, according to METAvivor, a nonprofit that funds metastatic breast cancer research.
Many metastatic breast cancer patient advocates, including Schellert, are partnering with METAvivor to lessen the disparity of research funding given to stage IV breast cancer treatment.
“Metastatic breast cancer deserves at least as much funding as early stage breast cancer,” she said, noting that 100% of every donation made to METAvivor goes to fund metastatic breast cancer research. “If we know that 30% of people (diagnosed with an earlier stage) are going to have metastatic breast cancer, then why isn’t at least 30% of the funding going toward that?”
“Quite A Shock”
Schellert and her family were in shock when she was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer in May 2019. It was a month after she turned 36, and she was breast feeding both of her young children at the time.
There was only a one-to-two centimeter size tumor in her breast, but the cancer had already spread to her lungs, spine and brain. A spot on her hip also showed cancer.
“It was obviously quite a shock,” she said. “I’m young. My tumor was very small, what would typically be considered stage one or two, and I had not had an earlier diagnosis.”
Up to 10% of breast cancer diagnoses are metastatic breast cancer from the start, as was in Scheller’s case. Even though she had the diagnosis, she didn’t know much about it.
“I think like many people, I was not aware of what metastatic breast cancer really is,” she said. “I was kind of under the impression that breast cancer was a relatively treatable and curable disease.”
Schellert soon began researching and became involved in several online support groups, but was surprised by how little knowledge and focus there is on metastatic breast cancer within the realm of breast cancer. She has also been shocked by how many young women have metastatic breast cancer. One of her online support groups is specifically for women with metastatic breast cancer who are under 45 years old.
“There needs to be more awareness about younger women getting breast cancer,” she said. “You typically don’t get mammograms until after you’re 40, but the rates of women under 45 being diagnosed with any kind of breast cancer is on the rise.”
“I Will Because I Must”
Schellert said creating awareness and raising funds for metastatic breast cancer research are especially important to younger women who have received the diagnosis.
“We don’t want women in the future to have to think about leaving their children,” she said.
But with the median survival rate after a stage IV diagnosis being two to three years, and that only 25-27% will be alive five years later, that’s a reality they face. Schellert and her family work hard to maintain a balance between realism and optimism.
“We are absolutely optimistic — my goal is to be in that 25-27%, but you’re still thinking of all these crazy things that you shouldn’t be having to think about in the best years of your life,” she said.
That includes serious conversations with her husband, Nick, about potential outcomes and how those will affect their children, 5-year-old Anna Grace and 3-year-old Sam.
They also work hard to create a sense of normalcy for their kids, and take time to make as many memories as possible as Schellert continues treatment. She goes to the hospital every three weeks for chemotherapy infusions, and also receives a shot every four weeks. Frequent brain and body scans are also part of the regimen.
“When you have metastatic breast cancer you are in treatment for life,” she said. “You just stay on one line of treatment for as long as it works, and then move to another one hoping it then works.”
Schellert remains hopeful.
“I will because I must — I developed that as my personal cancer mantra,” she said, adding her children are at the forefront of that. “I think that mindset helps us in being able to carry on and keep as much normalcy as possible. We make some preparations for the future, but we also just keep on keeping on.”
Schellert encourages others with metastatic breast cancer to share their stories, too.
“The more people that tell their stories, hopefully the more funding and research there will be for metastatic breast cancer — and hopefully less people going through this in the future,” she said.
To learn more about metastatic breast cancer, become an advocate or to donate, visit metavivor.org.