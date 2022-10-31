Berklea Going may not get back to St. Louis often, but she always carries it in her heart — especially what she learned at Nerinx Hall and the 19 summers she spent at The Muny.
The young performer and 2014 Nerinx Hall graduate is now part of the national Broadway tour of Disney’s “Frozen,” which will be at the Fox Theatre from Nov. 2 to Nov. 13.
The Tony-nominated musical, developed from the top-grossing film of 2013, is loosely based on Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale “The Snow Queen.” The animated film won two Academy Awards, for Best Song (“Let It Go”) and Best Animated Feature.
Going joined the ensemble in 2019 and is the understudy to Anna, which she has played over 70 times. Princess Anna is the younger sister to Princess Elsa, who has magical powers to freeze objects and people, but doesn’t know how to control them. When she flees, she causes the kingdom to become frozen in an eternal winter. To save the day, she must learn to sacrifice and show true love.
“It’s so joyous. You see all these little girls in their Elsa costumes, smiling, and it’s a lot of fun to do. We’re energized by the audience,” said Going.
The music and lyrics — by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winners and married songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez — have been expanded to include a dozen new numbers, and the book is by Jennifer Lee, who wrote the movie screenplay.
Going said the show is magical — not only for the sets, costumes and special effects, but what it says about women, empowerment and unconditional love.
“It’s a really beautiful story,” she said. “It has something for everyone.”
The touring show is different from the Broadway stage version, and a new song in the second act, “I Can’t Lose You,” is the first time that Elsa and Anna sing to each other.
“It’s really powerful and ties the story together,” said Going.
The musical premiered on Broadway in March 2018, but was shut down two years later because of the pandemic. The tour, which began in November 2019, was suspended as well, but resumed in September 2021. It is expected to play 19 cities in 2022 and 2023.
“COVID has been its own challenge, and we came back with the show,” said Going. “We haven’t had to cancel dates. This company has really good people, and I feel very grateful. It means so much to be able to do this.”
“St. Louis Is A Really Special Place”
Berklea grew up in the city of St. Louis, near Forest Park. During high school at Nerinx Hall, she played tennis, was part of student leadership and was salutatorian of the 2014 class.
“Our saying was ‘Empowered women empower women,’ and the faculty was so supportive and encouraging,” Going said of her teachers at Nerinx. “They were incredibly supportive of the arts. They showed me that I can do anything I put my mind to. It shaped my personal values. We have these alumni that are so inspiring, and they give you the drive to succeed.”
Going earned a scholarship to study musical theater at a highly regarded program in Indiana. After graduating from college, she moved to New York City in the fall of 2018. Within a few months, she had booked the “Frozen” tour.
Going has been dancing since she was 3 years old — her mom was a dance teacher. She and her two older brothers would put on skits at home. She started performing at The Muny when she was 7 years old, and kept the streak going until this summer.
“The Muny was one of the best experiences of my life,” she said. “It’s the best training you can have. You learn from all these professionals. You are around the best people, and they all want to be their best selves. Everyone is on their ‘A’ game. You see people treat others with kindness and respect.”
Going’s Muny highlight was portraying Kathy Selden in “Singin’ in the Rain” (the Debbie Reynolds part), opposite Corbin Bleu as Don Lockwood.
“It was a full-circle moment in my career,” she said. “I grew up watching ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ with my grandfather, and I never had a part like her — she gets to do everything — she dances, she taps, she does comedy. I kept thinking, ‘This is a dream.’”
This won’t be Going’s first time on stage at the Fox Theatre, as she was part of The Muny Kids touring troupe that performed when the national tour of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” stopped there in 2006.
She’s gotten used to living on the road, and views touring as a special experience.
“I get to see all these places that I’ve never been, and I want to take it all in, do a lot of fun things,” said Going.
Being away has made her appreciative of her hometown.
“St. Louis is a really special place, and you realize it when you are away,” she said.
But Going had a taste of it when she played Susan Waverly in the national tour of “White Christmas the Musical” in 2010 at the Fox’s sister theater in Detroit.
Currently, she is on leave of absence from the tour as part of Randy Skinner’s acclaimed revival of “42nd Street,” now playing at the Goodspeed Opera House in East Haddam, Connecticut. She will rejoin the tour for “Frozen” in St. Louis.
Going’s theater credits elsewhere include being in the NYC City Center Encores of “High Button Shoes,” and she has worked at the Paper Mill Playhouse.
During the pandemic, Going earned a master’s degree in psychology and neuroscience therapy because eventually she wants to focus on women’s mental health.
In the meantime, she’s happy to sing, dance and portray characters on stage that have something to say.
“I am very grateful for the opportunities I have had, and I want to encourage others,” she said.