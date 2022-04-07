A section of Interstate 44 in Kirkwood will be closed this weekend as crews work to remove the Big Bend bridge. Big Bend over the interstate will remain closed through August.
Crews will begin closing lanes in both directions of I-44 beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, April 8, with all lanes closed by 9 p.m. Big Bend over the interstate will also be closed by 9 p.m. Friday.
Traffic will be routed using highway ramp exits and entries. Drivers can expect much slower travel times through the weekend. Drivers on Big Bend are strongly encouraged to use alternate routes to get to I-44 during the weekend’s closure.
Three lanes on the interstate will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, April 11. One lane in each direction on I-44 will remain closed through August.
Drivers wanting to travel east on I-44 from southbound Big Bend can take I-44 west to Lindbergh and turn around. Drivers wanting to travel west on I-44 from northbound Big Bend can take I-44 east to Elm and turn around to travel west.