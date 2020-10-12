The Oct. 2 issue of the Webster-Kirkwood Times is testament to the importance of having a local paper. In addition to news about the schools, city councils and the local obituaries, there were three articles that provided important information about our communities I wouldn’t find elsewhere.
I am a resident of Kirkwood with an interest in affordable housing. The in-depth cover article, “Big & Bold,” about the Webster development proposal with the possibility of including “workforce housing” affordable to teachers or others earning “roughly $42,000 a year” was welcome news to me.
For voters who prepare to vote absentee and need their ballots notarized, I was pleased to learn that the Kirkwood Human Rights Commission has partnered with United Methodist church to offer free notary drives. As people prepare to vote, Don Corrigan’s articles on District 15 and District 1 State Senate races shows the stark contrast between the candidates; voters should have no question after reading them about the positions they have on the issues confronting us.
Interestingly, I read the Post-Dispatch endorsement of Deb Lavender and then the WKT article. Corrigan brings up Lavender’s opposition to “guns everywhere” and her strong support for health care coverage.
Hurray for the Webster-Kirkwood Times — local news to help us be more informed about the communities we live in.
Mary Clemons
Kirkwood