Kirkwood Real Estate is once again teaming up with the St. Louis Area Foodbank to collect donations for the “Hunger Doesn’t Take a Holiday Food Drive.”
Items will be collected on Sunday, Nov. 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Kirkwood Real Estate office located at 418 S. Clay Ave.
Donations of non-perishable food items will help families in need during the holiday season. Suggested items include canned meat, mac and cheese, instant mashed potatoes, canned fruits and vegetables, peanut butter, jelly and jam, juice, canned beans, canned soup, powdered milk, crackers, fruit snacks, personal and feminine care items, can openers, baby care products and cleaning products.