Volunteers help clear overgrown foliage along Shady Creek at the Old Community Baptist Church, one of many clean-up activities that took place in Webster Groves and Shrewsbury on Oct. 23. | photo by Ursula Ruhl
Girl Scouts with Troop 1990, Ainsley Kniker and Norah Gibson, plant trees at Wehner Park in Shrewsbury. | photo by Ursula Ruhl
From left: Loretta Davis, Rev. Eric Hayes and Karen May helped with cleaning up the grounds at the Old Community Baptist Church. | photo by Ursula Ruhl
Boy Scouts from Troop 300, brothers Thomas and John Comerford and Aston Bosler, helped clear honeysuckle from the Fredrick S. Plant Wildlife Sanctuary. In the background is John Comerford. | photo by Ursula Ruhl
John Sandman and Kim Leighton help spread mulch at the Bird Sanctuary in Blackburn Park on Saturday. | photo by Ursula Ruhl
The Lewis family picked up trash around Webster Groves High School on Saturday, Oct. 23, as part of Make A Difference Day volunteer activities. Crystal and Josh Lewis are shown with their son, 3-year-old Fox. | photo by Ursula Ruhl