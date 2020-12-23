For a Christmas Eve with a glow, look no further than the Webster Hills neighborhood.
As tradition follows, roughly 650 luminaries will light up the sidewalks of about 150 homes along Lockwood Avenue, Berry Road, Hollywood Place, Barstow Place, Westborough Place, Lockwood Court and Oaks Court beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24.
The 15-year-old Christmas Eve tradition actually began with a Fourth of July nearly two decades ago. On July 4, 2003, seven-year-old Emily Lemcke fell off a float in the annual Webster Groves parade and died. The following Fourth of July, someone suggested that everyone in Webster put luminaries in front of their homes honor of Emily. Since Emily’s grandparents lived in the Webster Hills area, the entire neighborhood decided to put out luminaries.
“It was beautiful and a lovely tribute to this little girl and the concern of her community,” said Hollywood Place homeowner Betsy Wacker, who helped organized the event.
“Someone suggested that it would be really pretty to do at Christmas time, so the following Christmas we organized to put out luminaries, and we’ve been doing it ever since,” added Wacker, who has remained one of the organizers every year.
“It’s no longer necessarily in honor of Emily, but it’s a nice way to honor those loved ones who have passed on, and the loved ones in the community around us,” she said. “It’s also just a lovely thing to do for Christmas Eve for our little neighborhood.”
The luminaries first lit up only the interior of the Webster Hills neighborhood, but homeowners on nearby Lockwood Avenue and Berry Road soon asked if they could join in the tradition. Now many others walk or drive through the area to see the luminaries glowing on Christmas Eve.
Creating and assembling the luminaries is a neighborhood effort every Christmas Eve morning. Prior to that, donations from neighbors are collected and supplies are purchased. Neighbors of all ages gather at several large tables in one of their driveways on Barstow Place. The tradition will continue and the assembly will go on this year despite the pandemic — it will just require face masks and tables spread out much further apart.
After assembly, neighbors then place the luminaries in front of each house. Wagons, wheelbarrows, cars, trucks and vans are all often used in the distribution. Then, come 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, the luminaries begin being lit. Neighbors usually have all of the candles lit by 6 p.m., even at homes whose residents might be out of town.
“We all walk around and light them, and somehow they all get lit,” Wacker said.