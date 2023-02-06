The Kirkwood Human Rights Commission will once again sponsor an essay contest for high school juniors in public, private and home schools within the boundaries of the Kirkwood School District. The deadline is Friday, Feb. 10
This year’s topic is, “What is the most important human rights issue currently and why?” Essays will be judged on thematic maturity, content and communication skills. The essay should be 500 to 700 words, typed, double-spaced, in 12- point size with one-inch margins. The pages should be numbered. The author’s name, age, address, telephone number, email and high school name (or “home schooled”) should be on the first page.
Essays must be received by 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10. Submit essays by mail or in person to Jessica Winter, Kirkwood City Hall, 139 S. Kirkwood Road, or by email as an attachment to winterja@kirkwoodmo.org.
The student selected for first place will win $100. Second place will receive $75, third place will receive $50 and fourth place will receive $25.
The Kirkwood Human Rights Commission advises the city council on ways to promote awareness, recreation, employment, legislation, education, accessibility and participation for minority groups, including those with disabilities.