Kent’s Grade: B+
Genre: Documentary
Rated: Not Rated
THE PLOT:
Like the rapid development of the internet, along with the resulting revelations and pitfalls, the field of genetics is experiencing a rapid advancement as well. Although still in its infancy compared to the two billion years of natural selection, the capabilities of mankind to alter our genetics has surged in recent years.
The year 2000 found the first attempt at gene therapy — the transplantation of normal genes into cells in place of missing or defective ones in order to correct genetic disorders — this first attempt failed.
It wasn’t until years later that gene therapy became possible with the discovery of CRISPR (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats). CRISPR allowed an adaptive immune response, in other words, it allowed the body to use its own systems to fix the problem DNA sequence.
Couple this with the programmable CAS9 protein and you have the means to alter human genetics and in turn alter human evolution. Of course, the next questions is – should we?
KENT’S TAKE:
“Human Nature” is a documentary that treats the altering of the human genome as a scientist would.
It presents the development of the science behind the discovery, and then discusses both the pros and cons in depth and with a truly neutral eye. It does what every good documentary should do — it allows the viewer to form their own opinions — BRAVO!
“Human Nature” delves into the science, the men and women behind the science, and the morals dilemmas that result from advancements in this area of medicine. The science is presented in short, easy to digest segments as we are brought up to speed on the technical advancements, then they hit us with the real story — the human side of this tale.
We learn how close we are to helping those with Sickle Cell Anemia. These developments can possibly cure Muscular Dystrophy, Alzheimer’s or even cancer to name a few, but we also find that it’s not the science that must be monitored, it’s those who could use the science improperly that create the unrest among scientists.
As the science has improved, the question of genetic alteration becomes increasingly important. CRISPR can also be used for more esoteric results. We will eventually be able to change an embryo’s genetic makeup, allowing parents to pick the traits they want their children to have — higher intelligence, height, blond hair, blue eyes ... the list goes on and on. Of course, we should use this development to cure disease, but should we use it to create designer babies?
This documentary is a fascinating look at the increasing power over our world. Some say we are playing God, others defend science saying there is no “playing” going on here.
Although we are still very far away from perfecting this process, the closer we get to perfecting this technology, the closer we step toward either a new era of health or an irresponsible wielding of a powerful tool. If we can cure a disease, no one will argue to stop it. If we can create a soldier who doesn’t feel pain or has no fear, should we do that? Do we raise every child’s intelligence so that we have a better chance of advancing society quickly?
Human nature has always been inquisitive and has looked to better the human condition. This film “Human Nature” shows the wonder of science and discovery, as well as the cautionary tale of the potential abuse of this science. It is the hope of many that by the time we perfect this area of bio technology that we would have advanced enough as a species to see a clear line between advancement and abuse.