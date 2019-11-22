In the Nov. 15-21 Times, two letters to the editor cast doubt on the science of global warming for very dubious reasons. The authors argued that because the scientific consensus is that human-caused climate change is a reality and because the vast majority of government research on climate change accepts that conclusion, that you should feel that there is a conspiracy and should doubt that conclusion.
Wouldn’t the simplest explanation be the most likely one — that the global scientific community has concluded that the science justifies this conclusion? The fact that support for the idea of human-caused climate change is scientifically-based, while opposition to the idea is essentially politically-based, tells you all you need to know.
The huge oil companies fund disinformation campaigns and support conservative politicians who are inclined to oppose government regulations as a matter of belief, regardless of the facts. It is a red herring to say that you shouldn’t trust scientists because they are just in it for the grant money. They aren’t living the high life and would choose many other jobs if they were primarily motivated by money. But the oil, gas, and other fossil fuel companies literally exist only to make a profit and have been rolling in money for decades, spending it lavishly on politicians and think-tanks to further their profits. Shouldn’t their “scientific” conclusions be the ones that are distrusted?
Kirkwood