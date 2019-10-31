Munroe, Hugh G., age 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Beloved husband of 60 years to Maria L. Munroe (nee Cherner); loving father of Robert (Amy) Munroe and Cindy Munroe; cherished grandfather of Cora Jane, Ross, and Jonathan Munroe; dear brother of the late Don (Jane) Munroe; dear brother-in-law of Robert (Linda) Cherner and Barbara (Larry)Thompson; dear uncle, cousin and friend.
Hugh called many places home besides Missouri, including Colorado and Alabama. One of his most enduring memories was aboard the Coast Guard cutter Mackinac, a weather ship in the North Atlantic, during the early 1950’s.
Memorial visitation Mon., Nov. 4, from 3-7 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road in Kirkwood, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to All About Dogs, P.O. Box 476, Magnolia Springs, AL 36555.