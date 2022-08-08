In the newly-drawn Missouri Senate District 24, physician George Hruza defeated attorney Brett Schenck in Tuesday’s Republican Primary.
Hruza will go on to meet Democrat Tracy McCreery in the November general election. McCreery, a longtime Missouri House member from Olivette representing the 88th District, was unopposed in Tuesday’s election.
Hruza, a resident of Huntleigh, collected about 59% of the vote in his win over Schenck.
The new Senate District 24 extends from north St. Louis County south through Kirkwood, Glendale, Des Peres, Fenton, Sunset Hills and Oakville.
Hruza is the son of a Holocaust surviver. A first-time candidate for public office, Hruza arrived to New York at the age of 14 from socialist totalitarian Czechoslovakia. He is a physician specializing in dermatology and Mohs micrographic surgery.
McCreery was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives in 2011 in a special election. She holds a bachelor of science in business administration from Ohio State University.