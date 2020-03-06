Howard Fields III, principal at Givens Elementary School and Steger Sixth Grade Center in the Webster Groves School District, has been selected as the 2020 National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP) National Distinguished Principal from Missouri.
The award is bestowed by the Missouri Association of Elementary School Principals. Fields was one of 11 principals from the region who were honored Feb. 29 at a banquet held in Osage Beach, Missouri.
Fields spent nine years in the Riverview Gardens School District before accepting his current position with Webster Groves in 2017. In his first year as a principal at Koch Elementary School in the Riverview Gardens School District, Fields was responsible for navigating what would become known as the Ferguson Unrest. His leadership was a driving factor in Koch Elementary increasing its annual performance report by 200%.
In 2016, Fields was recognized by the Missouri Association of Elementary School Principals as an Exemplary New Principal and named one of North St. Louis County’s 30 Leaders in their Thirties.
In 2017, he received international recognition by the Networked Digital Library of Theses and Dissertations for innovative research.
In Webster Groves, Fields has expanded elective course options for sixth grade students to include computer science, drama, art and design, and foreign language, all with existing district staff. He is dedicated to working closely with community advocacy groups to address inequalities in the areas of inclusion, student performance disparities, diversity, and systemic racism.
Dr. Fields is a co-founder of Black Males in Education St. Louis, designed to support, develop, connect, mentor and empower current and future educators of color.
Howard and his wife Nancy, have four children, Howard IV, 9, Aniyah 7, Isaiah, 4, and Jalen 2.
Fields will join more than 50 other recognized elementary and middle level school principals in Washington, D.C., in October for the National Association of Elementary School Principals National Distinguished Principals Recognition Program.