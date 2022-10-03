In the Sept. 23 issue of the Times, a letter writer asked why would the city council of Webster Groves would even consider purchasing two very expensive electric Mustang cars for thousands of dollars when they stated they had to cut job positions to help the city’s budget.
Is this why some of the police officers’ jobs were cut? And don’t forget our firefighters’ jobs.
And now the city wants to buy homes that were affected by the floods. Did homeowners not know they were buying in a flood zone? Did they not have to buy flood insurance? How will buying these homes help the city?
Employees who held jobs with the city of Webster for years had to go so that the city could spend thousands of dollars for police cars and homes — items that will not bring more money to the city. Again, can anyone explain how this is going to help the budget for the coming years?
Merri Warson
Webster Groves