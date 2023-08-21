College has become the traditional next step for many of today’s students despite the high price tag. There are many ways to pay for college tuition. The following are some of the paths students can take:
Financial Aid. One of the first steps prospective college students should take is to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). This form will help the government, as well as individual schools, determine financial need and aid eligibility for prospective students.
Grants & Scholarships. Some schools offer grant money or scholarships to students based on academic performance or other factors. Students also can pursue private scholarships and grants through outside organizations.
Loans. If possible, students should opt to, at the least, make interest payments on student loans while in school. In the U.S., lenders require students to take out a federal direct loan prior to applying for private loans. It’s essential to shop interest rates and payback rules for each loan to secure the best deal.