Vinyl siding is not something that many homeowners may consider painting, but it can be done. However, some contractors may not recommend it as the best option to overhaul a home.
It’s essential to determine if painting vinyl will void any warranties. Wood or fiber cement siding tend to be better options than vinyl to retain the ability to switch colors down the line. But vinyl siding can be painted if it is done right, and it can be an affordable way to change the look of a home without investing in new siding.
According to Benjamin Moore Paints, vinyl siding that will be painted will need to be cleaned thoroughly, including the removal of any mildew, chalk or dirt to enhance paint adhesion. Pitted or porous vinyl siding always must be primed, but others may not require it.
Choose an exterior paint designed for painting on vinyl. Benjamin Moore, for example, has a palette called Colors for Vinyl that can be used in select exterior paint lines. Two coats of paint are recommended. According to BobVila.com, paint for vinyl has acrylic and urethane resins that accommodate the expansion and contraction of vinyl and help the paint stick. Also, for the best results, the home improvement experts on the site advise painting when temperatures are mild and there is low relative humidity and an overcast sky.