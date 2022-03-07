Still have an avocado green kitchen or a dank and dark living room? Perhaps there’s only one bathroom for a family of six? Answering “yes” to any of those could serve as the catalyst for a home renovation project.
Home improvement projects come in all shapes and sizes — some with huge budgets and others that are more cost-conscious. Regardless of what homeowners hope to achieve with their renovations, a common goal across any price point is a desire to save as much money as possible. Home renovations can be expensive, but there are several ways to cut costs.
• Assess The Merit Of The Project. Remodeling magazine publishes a “Cost vs. Value Report” every year that lists the average cost and return on investment homeowners can expect of various types of projects. For those planning to sell a home soon, it might be best to focus on repairs and renovations that will generate the most substantial returns.
• Hire A Contractor. Even avid do-it-yourselfers can often benefit from a contractor’s expertise, particularly for complex tasks. Don’t waste money by trying tough jobs yourself — rely on an experienced contractor who can get supplies for less money and will do the job right the first time. Compare bids from several different contractors and figure out the best value.
• Refurbish Existing Features. Rather than a complete gut and rebuild, figure out where you can revitalize existing fixtures and more. For example, refinishing existing cabinets can save you up to 50% compared with the cost of new cabinetry, according to Angi (formerly Angie’s List), a cost comparison and business review resource.
• Choose Midgrade Materials. Certain materials may be all the rage, but they often come with a higher price tag. Angi reports that granite counters could be $60 to $100 per square foot. However, a composite or laminate that looks like granite and wears well may be $10 to 40 per square foot. Figure out where middle-of-the-road materials can be chosen for maximum value.
• Avoid Peak Seasons. Consumers will pay more to install a deck or a pool right before the outdoor entertaining season. There may also be a premium to get work done right before a major holiday. Consult the calendar to find an off time for a renovation and book it then to save.
• Do Some Prep Work. You might be able to save by doing some of the demolition and preparatory work yourself. For example, tear up old carpeting before the installation of new tile floors, or mend and patch up walls before a paint job.
• Buy A Display Item. Former showroom kitchens and baths often are sourced at a fraction of their recommended retail prices. Retailers often update their displays and existing showroom items may be scored at a discount.