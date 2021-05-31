I am writing to spread awareness about plastic polluting our oceans. I am a 17-year-old student at DeSmet who loves the ocean and wants there to still be a clean ocean when I am older.
Many people immediately think of straws or plastic bottles being the main factor, and while that is true, there are other factors that are not commonly known, such as microfibers. Microfibers are tiny micro polyester fibers that are getting into the ocean when athletic wear is washed. A way to stop this source from polluting the ocean is to buy less and buy natural. But another option is to use a front-loading washing machine instead of a top-loading washing machine. Front-loading washing machines shed seven times less microfibers than top-loading machines. Another way to reduce the microfibers coming free from the fabric and polluting the oceans is by reducing rotation speed and using cold water rather than hot water. These are just some solutions to reduce microfibers intruding and polluting our ocean.
Microfibers and other plastic pollution are not just affecting the ocean, but also marine life. With marine life being affected by plastic, there is a growing possibility that the fish we consume could have plastic in the meat, and we would be eating plastic pollution. And much of that plastic is microfibers. The same microfibers that are in your athletic shirt could be in your next meal. Be knowledgeable about what you can do to save our oceans, and possibly your next meal.
Bennett Mueller
Webster Groves