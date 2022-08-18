The fall semester is bringing a lot of excitement to college campuses. For the first time in over two years, university campuses will look and feel like the worst of the pandemic is subsiding.
With an eagerness to have the full college experience, high school students may be curious as to what they need to do to prep for college.
Financial Aid
FAFSA, also known as the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, is a federal grant awarded annually based on a variety of factors such as a family’s income and college history.
At Webster Groves High School, guidance counselors such as Jennedy Lombard ensure the FAFSA deadline is the first thing college-bound seniors know about. The federal deadline to apply for the 2022-2023 academic year is June 30, 2023, but each college or university may have its own deadline requirement for students.
Webster Groves High School’s “Financial Aid Night” will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Kirkwood High School’s will be held on Monday, Oct. 3. Financial aid nights hosted by the districts allow students to receive direct assistance in creating and submitting their FAFSA applications.
How To Build A Great Application
Some high school students may be curious as to what they can do to be highly competitive in the college application process. Lombard believes students should have some form of meaningful involvement in extracurricular activities.
“That could be anything from being a chess star, getting first in state or being an exceptional athlete,” Lombard said. “But it could also be a passion project, such as you really love animals and you started a nonprofit, or you have an incredible amount of volunteer hours, or maybe you work to help support your family.”
Abby Peterson, a guidance counselor at Kirkwood High School, echoed much of Lombard’s sentiments, but also stressed assuming leadership positions in activities a student is already involved in, such as being the captain of the school sports team or being elected to student government. Peterson points out that students need to demonstrate to colleges that they have commitments outside of the school day to someone beyond their teachers and parents.
“It’s about pursuing your areas of love and interest, and continuing on with those throughout your senior year,” she said.
Peterson also points out that students need to be thoughtful in the selection of their classes.
“Take courses of difficulty that are in your wheelhouse,” she said. “If you’re going to be a journalism major, you need to be in a journalism program or a great English class.”
Prepare Early
Gary Jones, a professional college planning advisor with Class 101, believes high school students shouldn’t procrastinate on preparing for college. Starting early in your high school career is the best strategy, he added.
“If you go out senior year and join five clubs, the colleges are going to see that you joined five clubs just now and it’s going to look like you’re trying to pad a resume or an application,” he said.
Instead, Jones advises seniors to work toward leadership roles in the activities and clubs they’re already involved in, emphasizing a quality over quantity approach when playing “catch up.”
Campus Visits
While many colleges are returning to an environment that resembles pre-pandemic life, not all campuses have completely loosened restrictions or altered dorm living arrangements. It is important for students to have an idea of what campus life is like at the schools they are interested in. This is why John Buck, dean of students at Webster University, insists college applicants should schedule a campus visit.
“If you have the opportunity to visit the campus and meet some admissions staff in person and meet some faculty and current students, I think that is a hugely important step if you have the means to do so,” Buck said.
Area College Fair
Outside of campus visits prospective students arrange on their own, high school students in the area — especially juniors and seniors — are encouraged to attend the Webster-Kirkwood-Lindbergh-Mehlville-Oakville College Fair on Wednesday, Oct. 5, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at Lindbergh High School, 5000 Lindbergh Blvd.
Students will have an opportunity to meet and talk with representatives from surrounding colleges to help them decide which one could be the best fit for their post-high school education.
Admissions Essays
College admissions essays provide students an opportunity to express their uniqueness to a prospective university.
College planning advisor Jones has seen students find their way into top universities based on the strength of their admissions essay. Jones believes these essays shouldn’t be treated as a checklist of a student’s accomplishments, but to express who the student is as a person.
As many students struggled during COVID-19, there may be a temptation to write off academic downslides due to the pandemic in a student’s admissions essay. Webster University’s Buck believes this would be a mistake. Instead, he encourages students to use the essay to help the university better recall the student’s application.
“Essays are usually a huge part of the admissions process,” Buck said. “If you’re a rising senior, you should really be thinking about how to articulate that essay in a way that tells them more. Make sure the essay talks about you, and who you are as a person and what you are about.”
Caleb Sprous is a journalism student at Webster University, and is an intern for the Webster-Kirkwood Times.