I’ve waited a long time to say anything. The topic is too divisive. Purposefully divisive — it is to certain political leaders’ advantage that women are divided; this topic is most effective in doing so. Many pro-life and pro-choice people come from a good place. I know because I have identified as each.
We are debating the wrong point. It should not be a debate about whether an embryo or fetus is a life. (I know that is difficult when one believes it is a life. I empathize with the difficulty.) It is not an argument of whether a religious teaching can be that no one should ever have an abortion. It can be. The debate is whether the government can require a person to carry that embryo or fetus in their body and birth it.
Now that the government requires people to birth its citizens, we must immediately address the following to better prevent people from an unwanted pregnancy:
1. Government must pay for and make easily accessible in ALL communities: pre- and post-natal care, birth control, food, health care, day care and pre-school for children.
2. All parents must be offered paid parental leaves.
3. We must believe people when they say they’ve been raped. (Stop hinting that they may have invited the rape.)
4. Stop judging unmarried pregnant women.
5. Hold men to the same moral standards expected from women.
If we did all of these things, we may not have needed to make abortion illegal.
Here’s where everyone agrees: No one wants anyone to be pregnant when they don’t want to be. Why, if we all agree on this, are we not focusing on preventing unwanted pregnancies rather than focusing on that which it’s impossible to agree — the controversial and complicated issue of making abortion illegal?
Renee Wickersham
Kirkwood