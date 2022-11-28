In response to Mr. Sontheimer’s Nov. 11 letter, some clarifications need to be made about Halloween night in the neighborhoods.
Mr. Sontheimer feels quite left out of the Halloween celebration as our neighborhood seems to be missed by most. Our street is on the opposite end of the fun, so most of our neighborhood families leave to explore other areas of Tuxedo Park. Unfortunately, he only sees part of the picture. While his heart is broken over the lack of attendants on our street, he fails to venture to these block party streets to have a true picture of the joy it brings our children.
Being a father of two, he is able to kick back and enjoy a firepit and a beer while his 2-year-old and 8-year-old children and his wife hit our neighborhood and move on to additional blocks. In response to his note about block parties reducing neighborhood connections, I echo Ms. Hahn’s letter — it brings both myself and my kids joy to see all of their friends roaming free on these safely-blocked streets free of cars. The candy and adult treats are always a delight, and more than my kids can eat in a year.
Finally, by the end of the night, Mr. Sontheimer’s wife had 30,000 steps, which also opposes the comment about the “lack of exercise” these kids are getting. After walking five-plus blocks, our 8-year-old was still going strong. So, if you can, please visit your own neighbors trying to make an effort to give out “good” candy on the less notable streets before heading out to the block parties, but ignore Mr. Sontheimer’s complaints.
Lovingly,
Kristine Sontheimer,
Nick Sontheimer’s Wife
Webster Groves