The issue of how many firefighters to staff per truck is rooted in a standard safety practice set forth by the National Fire Protection Association in 2001, which is revisited every three to five years. That standard recommends fire trucks — both engine and ladder — be staffed with a minimum of four firefighters, according to Curt Floyd, a technical lead with the NFPA.
Local 2665 representative John Youngblood said the NFPA recommends at least four firefighters per vehicle so firefighters can battle structure fires in pairs, and one pair can replace the other if needed.
“The two in/two out rule is an industry standard for safety reasons,” he said. “But you can’t have the two in/two out rule with three on a truck.”
Eight cities neighboring Webster Groves — Brentwood, Clayton, Kirkwood, Ladue, Maplewood, Richmond Heights, Shrewsbury and University City — cited the NFPA as a staffing standard. Among those cities, however, the way in which the standard is applied varies.
Brentwood & Clayton
Only Brentwood, with one fire station and one staffed frontline engine, and Clayton, with one fire station, one staffed engine and one staffed ladder truck, have a daily staffing of five firefighters per engine.
Clayton’s daily minimum is four firefighters per truck, while Brentwood allows a minimum of three. But Brentwood Human Resources Manager Jason Kotz said it’s “very rare” that the city reduces fire personnel to three on a truck, and that four is common due to vacations.
Kirkwood and University City
In addition to Clayton, Kirkwood and University City also have a daily minimum of four firefighters per ladder truck — though Kirkwood’s daily minimum for engines is three.
Kirkwood has three fire stations and staffs a minimum of three on engines and three to four for its ladder on structure fires. Kirkwood Fire Chief James Silvernail emphasized that four firefighters permanently assigned on an individual suppression apparatus is preferred, but not always achievable with the resources available.
University City Fire Chief Bill Hinson said his department, which has two fire stations, moved from three people per truck to four people per truck in 2017 because of the increased safety factor.
“Studies have been done that show the fourth person on the truck reduces the risk of injury, and we have found that to be the case since running four,” Hinson said. “The tasks at the fire scene are handled in a more rapid and efficient manner, seeming to create a better outcome.”
Chief Hinson added that a four-person crew also increases positive outcomes when responding to other emergency calls, such as vehicle accidents. During an accident that calls for an extrication, an engineer can set up the truck and pull the safety line in case of fire, the captain can oversee the extrication to give direction and watch for safety issues, and two responders can perform the extrication itself, he explained.
“All this happens simultaneously, again, saving valuable time in a life-threatening situation,” Hinson said.
Shrewsbury & Maplewood
For municipalities with a daily minimum staffing of three per engine — including Kirkwood, Ladue, Maplewood, Richmond Heights and Shrewsbury — additional measures are used to support their emergency response.
In Shrewsbury, the city’s sole fire station runs a minimum of three per engine due to budget issues and has for as long as its Fire Chief Chris Amenn can remember.
“We run a minimum of three per engine company due to budget constraints,” he said. “This requires us to wait for mutual aid companies to show up at a fire, as it takes a minimum number of personnel to perform most operations.
“For example, we cannot send two firefighters inside a burning structure until we have a minimum of two additional (firefighters) fully geared up and ready to go outside,” Amenn added.
Maplewood has one fire station, one engine and one rescue squad.
“When we are fully staffed, we meet the NFPA standard. Most of the time, due to staffing conflicts and financial considerations, we run with three on the truck, which simply means that you have one less firefighter to assist with unseen operations,” Maplewood Fire Chief Pete Marsac said.
“However, we are still able to accomplish the task at hand because Maplewood staffs a rescue truck and not a transport ambulance, which allows additional firefighters to be on the scene quickly,” Marsac added.
Webster Groves Staffing Still A Question Mark
As for how the staffing standard will ultimately play out in Webster Groves, the city and its fire department may have to wait for the St. Louis County Circuit Court to decide. City officials said earlier this month that the city has offered to meet and confer several times with the union, but that responses from Local 2665 have “not been forthcoming.”
In addition to claiming the city acted illegally in terminating the collective bargaining agreement, the lawsuit is also asking the court to reinstate that agreement.
City officials have not commented on the lawsuit, but confirmed receipt of Local 2665’s petition on April 11.
“Whether bargaining occurs around the table or through a legal process, the city continues to be optimistic and committed to reaching a mutually agreeable resolution,” Webster Groves Mayor Laura Arnold said.