How many dead children will it take?
Regarding Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s crusade against public health:
We’re now two years into COVID-19. We know a few things:
• Masks are an effective mitigation strategy
• Vaccines are safe and effective against preventing severe disease and death
Some politicians are insistent on doing the opposite of what the world’s top scientists recommend.
I’ve started to wonder how many children must die before Eric Schmitt admits that he was wrong in trying to get rid of mask mandates in schools.
One? 10? 50?
How many kids will get sick and require hospitalization in an already overwhelmed health care system?
In 10 years, are kids going to look back and say, “Yeah, some of my teachers and friends died, but at least we didn’t have to wear masks.”
This may seem like a rhetorical question, but I am genuinely asking: Eric Schmitt, how many children must die before you stop your heartless quest to endanger more lives?
Attorney General Schmitt, please — give me a number. Once we reach that number, if we go back to wearing masks in schools — will the collective trauma of kids needlessly dying just go away? When you’re old and sick and on your own deathbed, Mr. Schmitt, will you regret forcing schools to do away with mask mandates? Or will you look back and say it was all worth it?
Eric, I’m asking — how many children must die?
Max Wilson
Kirkwood